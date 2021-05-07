LAPD Breaks Up Party At Chris Brown's House

A party at singer Chris Brown's home in Los Angeles was interrupted when LAPD officers showed up. Apparenty a birthday party was being thrown at the home where the star, who turned 32 on May 5, lives. The noise was enough for neighbors to summon authorities.

According to CBS Los Angeles, on (Thursday) May 6, police arrived at Brown's home and reportedly asked for the music to be turned down. Cars double parked on the neighborhood streets also created problems, the station reported.

One neighbor said, “It was a lot of noise. It’s always happening in this area recently. I’m not saying don’t have a party – you should – just finish it early, especially since I have a son who is sick. He should sleep early and he woke up and he got scared.”

No one was arrested.