DMX Reveals How He Mended His Estranged Relationship With His Mother In Final Interview

DMX becomes emotional when he talks about his estranged relationship with his mother during his final recorded interview, scheduled to air May 16 on TV One.

In the segment, the late rap icon discusses the surprise visit from his mother on the VH1 reality TV show Couples Therapy in 2012, the New York Daily News reported.

"It wasn't a hurt cry. It was like yes, this is what I need." DMX reveals how therapy helped mend their relationship.

In previous interviews, the rapper has been open about the abuse he experienced in childhood.

In 2019, the DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, recalled in a GQ magazine interview that mother “beat two teeth out of my [expletive] mouth with a broom” when he was 6 years old.

The Ruff Ryders star shared his story with the network’s “Uncensored” series shortly before his death on April 9.

“DMX sat down with our team and was completely uncensored. We have one hour with the late rapper in his own words. For DMX to be with us just three weeks before God called him home, I believe it’s truly divine intervention,” Cathy Hughes, News One’s founder, explained.

Here is a clip of his TV One interview.