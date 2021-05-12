J. Cole Signs Deal To Play For Rwandan Basketball Club

J. Cole may have made his career in music, but he’s not ready to give up on his hoop dreams.

According to ESPN, the North Carolina rapper signed a deal to play in the Basketball Africa League with Rwanda’s Patriots BBC. Cole is expected to play three to six games during the season with his signing reportedly becoming official on Thursday (May 13).

The African league consists of 12 teams. Cole’s first game will be against the Nigeria River Hoopers on Sunday, CBS Sports reports.

Additionally, New Times Rwanda tweeted a video of what shows J. Cole in his jersey. He is also reportedly on the club’s roster.

