Pervis Staples, Founding Member Of The Staple Singers, Dies At 85

Pervis Staples, founding member of the legendary group the Staples Singers, had died at 86 years old.

According to PEOPLE, he passed away at his Dolton, Illinois home on May 6. A cause of death is not known.

His sister Mavis Staples said in a statement to Rolling Stone, “Pervis was one of a kind — comical and downright fly. He would want to be remembered as an upright man, always willing to help and encourage others. He was one of the good guys and will live on as a true Chicago legend."

RELATED: MAVIS! Director: Mavis Staples 'Influenced an Entire Generation'

Mavis Staples is the last surviving member of the family's musical group.

Formed in a church basement in 1948, The Staples Singers rocked the gospel circuit for over a decade before bursting onto the mainstream pop scene in the 1960s. Their many hits include such anthems as "Respect Yourself" and "I'll Take You There." The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.