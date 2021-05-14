Tank Provides Update On His Hearing

On Wednesday (May 12), Tank told his fans and followers that he's having hearing issues.

In an Instagram post, the R&B singer revealed he is going completely deaf in one ear and losing hearing in the other.

"I'm going completely deaf in my right ear. I'm kind of losing sound in my left. Dizzy. Can't walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere," he said in a selfie video. "Don't know how or why. Seen the doctors. Got MRI and all that good stuff going on. Medication."

"This ear is actually worse,” he said pointing to his right ear. “I tested lower today in terms of the things I can hear. Hopefully that starts to turn around quickly and I can get back out there and do what I do, man. I love what I do."

Additionally, Tank told his fans to celebrate life and let people you respect know your feelings about them. He also encouraged followers to not wait until he's "deaf or in a wheelchair" to reach out to him and "appreciate us in the moment."

LeToya Luckett, Monica, Carl Thomas and more commented on Tank’s IG post. See it below.