Lil Reese Shot In Chicago For The Second Time In Two Years

Lil Reese was reportedly among three men who were shot Saturday morning (May 15) inside a parking lot in Chicago.

According to CWB Chicago, the incident took place in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Two men, a 20-year-old who was shot in the knee and a 28-year-old whose eye was grazed by a bullet, are currently at Northwestern Memorial Hospital listed as in fair to good condition, while the other, a 27-year-old victim whose body was shot multiple times, is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

TMZ reports that the Chicago rapper was the 28-year-old gunshot victim involved in the shooting. Police have yet to officially release any of the names of those involved.

Additionally, TMZ reports that no one is in custody at this time and that their detectives are further investigating the incident.

According to CWB Chicago, when police arrived on scene they found three men who suffered gunshot wounds along with a stolen Dodge Durango that was littered with bullets and crashed at the site.