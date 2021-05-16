Janet Jackson’s Iconic Outfit From The ‘Scream’ Video Sells For $125K

Today is Janet Jackson’s 55th birthday and she has been celebrating by auctioning off more than 1,000 items from her personal collection and wardrobe.

Starting May 14 and ending today, Jackson’s auction event is being held both online and in Beverly Hills at Julien’s Auctions. It is expected to bring in close to $2 million dollars, according to WPIX11 Morning News and one ensemble has already sold big.

According to the Associated Press, her outfit from the 1995 “Scream” video, a duet with her brother the late, great Michael Jackon, sold for $125,000, which was “her black circular bubble textured fabric long-sleeve shirt, black patent leather pants and black patent leather over-the-ankle boots.” The item sold on Saturday, May 15.

Additionally, the AP reports her "floor-length metallic silver coat with lambskin shearling lining, cuffs and collar, designed by Helen Storey, was bought for $50,000. Her silver string bikini and a pair of matching pants worn underneath the coat by Jackson sold for $25,600."

At the time, the “Scream” music video production cost $7 million, which was listed in the Guinness World Records as the most expensive music video ever made and received 11 MTV Video Music Award nominations that year.

The auction, titled "Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson,” showcases many pieces that celebrate the ways in which Jackson has been a trailblazer who changed music history and led the way as an inspiration for an entire new generation of music icons.

Some of the costumes and ensembles the world knows and loves from the diva’s music video, tour and television performances, red carpet appearance gowns and various accessories will be up for auction.

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will benefit Compassion International, a global child-advocacy ministry that partners with churches around the world to release children from spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty.

Jackson is an award-winning multi-hyphenated threat and considered one of the best-selling musical artists of all time with more than 192 million records sold internationally and 27 Billboard Top 10 hits on the Hot 100 chart.