Big Sean Gives A Tour Of His $12.5 Million Mansion In Open Door YouTube Series

Rapper Big Sean gave fans a tour of his seven-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion, courtesy of Architectural Digest magazine’s Open Door YouTube series. The majestic home includes the rapper’s very own nightclub.

The musician purchased the home in 2017 from the previous owner, lead guitarist Slash from rock band Guns N' Roses, and decided to keep some of the quirky touches to his liking—which included the already-constructed party space, E online reported.

"I didn't really change the design of it," the 33-year-old songwriter shared in the YouTube video. "It was kinda always like this."

Additionally, the Mediterranean-style estate also includes a music studio, a gym, a limestone saltwater swimming pool, heated spa and fireplace.

As for a personal imprint onto his home, Sean has a crystal collection that could be considered museum-worthy for its size placed throughout the house. The star noted that he's into the "right stones and what they do and the functions of them all."

RELATED: Big Sean Reveals How Kanye West And His Mother Helped to Jump Start His Career

In February 2021, the artist placed his spacious home on the market for $12.5 million with the nightclub and all other assets included.

Check out the jaw-dropping mansion below: