XXXTentacion’s Brother Accuses Slain Rapper’s Mom Of Hiding Money In New Claim

A brother of XXXTentacion has reportedly filed a complaint against the late rapper’s mother for hiding money via multiple shell companies.

According to NBC Miami, Corey Pack, X’s half brother, brought about the legal proceeding last week, asserting that Cleopatra Bernard has been transferring funds from the estate to multiple holding companies.

Pack’s attorney, Robert Stok, said the complaint “seeks to recover assets being transferred from the probate estate by XXX’s mother.”

The complaint also revealed the structure of the late rapper’s estate, which shows X’s two brothers each have 25 percent holdings, while the South Florida rapper’s mother has 50 percent.

The new lawsuit comes almost a year after Bernard was sued by another family member. Last June, Pack’s mother, Jodi Kavney, filed suit against X’s mother claiming he’s entitled to a fair share of XXXTentacion’s estate, which is valued at over $50 million.

According to TMZ, Pack’s mother claimed Bernard devised the secret draining of millions of dollars from the estate. Bernard denied the allegations at the time.

The new complaint does not detail how much Bernard allegedly took from X’s estate.