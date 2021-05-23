Prayers Up: Young Noble Hospitalized After Having A ‘Serious Heart Attack’

Young Noble of The Outlawz, 2Pac’s rap group, revealed on Sunday (May 23) that he had a “serious heart attack” but is recovering at a hospital.

“Thank you to all my luved ones who been praying for me I had 1 of the worst days of my life yesterday I had a serious heart attack but God is too good & the amazing doctors brung me back an they getting me right..,” the rapper, 43, wrote on Instagram.

“I plan to put everything in my life on hold while I recover an get my health all the way right...This will only make me stronger I'm grateful for a second chance an I beg y'all please please please take your health serious all the unhealthy living an stress catches up sooner than later!” he continued.

The Outlawz were founded in 1995 following 2Pac's release from prison. In 2015, Outlawz rapper Hussein Fatal died in a car accident. He was 38 years old.