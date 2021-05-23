Trending:

Prayers Up: Young Noble Hospitalized After Having A ‘Serious Heart Attack’

<<enter caption here>> at SiriusXM Studios on June 6, 2017 in New York City.

Prayers Up: Young Noble Hospitalized After Having A ‘Serious Heart Attack’

The Outlawz rapper is only 43 years old.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Young Noble of The Outlawz, 2Pac’s rap group, revealed on Sunday (May 23) that he had a “serious heart attack” but is recovering at a hospital.

“Thank you to all my luved ones who been praying for me I had 1 of the worst days of my life yesterday I had a serious heart attack but God is too good & the amazing doctors brung me back an they getting me right..,” the rapper, 43, wrote on Instagram.

RELATED: Report: Bruce 'Hussein Fatal' Washington of Outlawz Dies

“I plan to put everything in my life on hold while I recover an get my health all the way right...This will only make me stronger I'm grateful for a second chance an I beg y'all please please please take your health serious all the unhealthy living an stress catches up sooner than later!” he continued.

RELATED: Tupac’s Family Responds to Outlawz 'Smoking Ashes' Tale

The Outlawz were founded in 1995 following 2Pac's release from prison. In 2015, Outlawz rapper Hussein Fatal died in a car accident. He was 38 years old.

(Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in music