2 Live Crew’s Uncle Luke On Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Snub

Now that the 2021 Class of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has been announced, some artists are not pleased with not being included. Uncle Luke from 2 Live Crew, who is respectfully one hip-hop’s pioneers in the music game, is frustrated for being snubbed.

Taking to his Instagram, the 60-year-old Miami rapper shared how he felt for him and his crew to not be included in this year's 2021 class, saying that it was “unbelievable.”

“S**t another year of not getting inducted into the Rock ‘n’ roll Hall of Fame,” he said in his post.

According to rockhall.com, the official website for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, to be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

2 Live Crew released their debut album The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are in 1986, which makes them eligible to be considered.

Among the 2021 class of inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is hip-hop artist Jay-Z.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the rapper will join fellow rapper LL Cool J and the legendary singer Tina Turner.

After being inducted in the 1991 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame class with her ex-husband Ike Turner, Tina’s latest induction will come from the Performers category in a single class. This will be the first time three female artists are inducted into that category; other inductees include singer-songwriter Carole King and the group the Go-Go’s.

L.L. Cool J’s induction also comes from under the Musical Excellence Award along with the late 60s keyboardist and singer Billy Preston.

The 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will occur on Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.