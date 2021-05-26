Akon’s Car Stolen From Buckhead, Atlanta Gas Station

The Atlanta Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle that belongs to singer and record producer Akon.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the artist was pumping gas at a QuickTrip gas station in Buckhead after midnight on Tuesday (May 25) before someone got into his car and took off. APD reports that after using the “Find My iPhone” app, police were able to find the car in Forest Park, Georgia.

Earlier this week, an Atlanta City Council member proposed legislation that will require all Atlanta gas stations to mount cameras on all of their gas pumps, the news outlet reports.

"It is a common occurrence. It is not an anomaly. It is a significant enough crime and a consistent enough crime that it warrants this intervention," Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong shared.

The proposed legislation will also require a backup camera system.

If you have any information about the theft, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

In other Akon news, BET previously reported that the R&B artist wants to build an expansive "futuristic" city in Senegal, but before he has even broken ground, the "Smack That" singer has already made plans to build a second Akon City in Uganda.

According to the Washington Post, both cities will be powered by the singer’s cryptocurrency called “Akoin.”

Akon has been open to discussing his desire to create a real-life version of Wakanda, the futuristic African kingdom depicted in the Marvel film Black Panther. His first Akon City development will have luxury condominiums, a seaside resort, gravity-defying skyscrapers be solar-powered and environmentally friendly, the Business Insider writes.