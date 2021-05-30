Boosie Badazz Music Video Shoot Ends In Fatal Gunfire

Rapper Boosie Badazz was caught in the middle of gunfire when a shooting occurred on the set of his music video.

According to TMZ Boosie was filming in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday (May 29) when shots fired, reportedly leaving one person seriously injured. The Huntsville Police Department told the entertainment outlet that they responded to a call reporting that gunfire had erupted around 4:30 PM CST causing at least 50 people to scatter and run.

Police confirm that one man in his 20s was shot and transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, he later died, News 19 WHNT reports.