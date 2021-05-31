Ex-FBI Agent Says Suge Knight Hired Hitman That Killed Biggie

An ex-FBI agent has alleged that Suge Knight hired a hitman to kill Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, but ended up murdering Notorious B.I.G. instead. The murder was aided by corrupt Los Angeles police, the agent tells the New York Post. The former agent also names the rap legend’s killer.

“All the evidence points to Amir Muhammad. He’s the one who pulled the trigger. There were plenty of others who helped orchestrate it [and] allowed him to pull the trigger,” the retired FBI agent Phil Carson told the newspaper.

Carson reportedly worked on the cold case for two years and observed the police coverup, which he called “the biggest miscarriage of justice in my 20-year career at the FBI.” The revelation about Muhammad is not new: he has long been suspected of being the trigger man in Biggie’s death. Muhammad has been cleared of all charges, as well as David Mack, the former LAPD officer accused conspiring to commit the crime.

The rapper, whose legal name was Christopher Wallace, was gunned down in LA on March 9, 1997 at just 24 years old. No charges were filed in the case. The killing was believed to have been the result of a feud between LA-based Death Row Records and its bitter rival, Bad Boy Records, which is based in New York City and run by Diddy. The hip hop mogul, who was riding in the vehicle in front of Biggie’s the night of the murder, was said to be “pretty freaked out” by Carson’s claim that he was the intended target, the former FBI agent says.

Knight, who is serving a 28-year prison sentence for a 2015 hit-and-run case, founded Death Row Records, while Smalls was under contract with rival Bad Boy, helmed by Combs.

Don Sikorski, producer of the film City of Lies, told the Post that he and the movie’s director Brad Furman have read sealed court documents about the unsolved murder. The movie chronicles the killing and aftermath of Biggie. The two filmmakers and Carson are hoping to renew the investigation into Biggie’s death.