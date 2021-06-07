‘Peaches’ (Remix): Justin Bieber Teams With Ludacris, Usher, And Snoop Dogg

A new remix of Justin Bieber's latest hit single, "Peaches," is out now Monday (June 7), and the Canadian-bred artist has tapped Ludacris, Usher, and Snoop Dogg to join in on the fun.

Appearing on his recently released album, Justice, "Peaches," which premiered in March, debuted at No.1 on Rolling Stone's Top 100 Songs. It also charted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Meanwhile, Usher jumps in on the third verse bringing in that southern Georgia flare as a longtime resident of the ATL, “Don't make me think she mad at you/ She from Decatur so she got little attitude/ She do what she wanna do. Wonder where she learn to bounce that booty/ What's her secret? I bet her momma went to Freaknik.”

And for Snoop, the Cali rapper buttoned up the hit with his smooth, laid-back swag as he spits with his usual smooth flow, "Land of the tree, home is the base, home is the base/ Kush in my woods, smokin' with grace, smokin' with grace/ Pass it around and give them a taste," he starts. "And you can tell that it's fire by the look on they face/ Blame it on Dogg, I did it again, I did it again/ Whole VIP smellin' like it's Christmas, you don't wanna miss this/ California weed on ten, this hits different."

Listen to “Peaches” (Remix) below: