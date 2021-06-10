Rapper Tigoose Who Survived Miami Mass Shooting, Dies Days Later In Car Crash

After surviving a mass shooting in northwest Miami-Dade mass shooting a local rapper was killed in a fiery car crash.

According to NBC 6 Miami, rapper Christopher “Tigoose” Osuna was one of two people that died on Friday (June 4) in NW Miami-Dade. Investigators confirmed that two individuals were inside an Infiniti that caught fire and ultimately burst into flames.

It is reported that witnesses of the incident say that they saw a third car speed away from the scene.

Tigoose was scheduled to perform at El Mula Banquet Hall in May, the evening of a mass shooting where two people were killed, and more than 20 people were wounded, NBC Miami reports.

An investigation surrounding the car crash is still ongoing.