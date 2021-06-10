Trending:

Rapper Tigoose Who Survived Miami Mass Shooting, Dies Days Later In Car Crash

HIALEAH, FLORIDA - MAY 30: A Miami-Dade police officer stands near where a mass shooting took place outside of a banquet hall on May 30, 2021 in Hialeah, Florida. Police say that two people died, and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured after the shooting early on Sunday, May 30 at a banquet hall, which was rented out for a concert. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

An investigation is ongoing.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

After surviving a mass shooting in northwest Miami-Dade mass shooting a local rapper was killed in a fiery car crash.  

According to NBC 6 Miami, rapper Christopher “Tigoose” Osuna was one of two people that died on Friday (June 4) in NW Miami-Dade. Investigators confirmed that two individuals were inside an Infiniti that caught fire and ultimately burst into flames. 

It is reported that witnesses of the incident say that they saw a third car speed away from the scene. 

Tigoose was scheduled to perform at El Mula Banquet Hall in May, the evening of a mass shooting where two people were killed, and more than 20 people were wounded, NBC Miami reports.

An investigation surrounding the car crash is still ongoing.

(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

