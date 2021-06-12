Foxy Brown Announces Memoir Release Date

Foxy Brown’s incredible story is slated to hit shelves later this year.
In an Instagram Story post, the former Def Jam Records artist revealed her memoir is set to be released in December.
The post was reshared by Kim Osorio, the author of the highly-anticipated book who was also tagged by Foxy. In Osorio’s reposting, she called it the “most controversial book to come out in Hip Hop.”
Details surrounding the memoir haven’t yet been released. Aside from the month, there is no drop dead release date.
Foxy was a force to be reckoned with during the mid-90s and early 2000s. She signed with Def Jam in ‘96 and released her debut album, Ill Na Na, featuring classics “Get Me Home,” “I’ll Be” featuring Jay-Z and more.
Brown was also a member of The Firm, which was assembled by Dr. Dre. She was featured alongside Nas, AZ, and Cormega, who was later replaced by Nature. In 1999, Foxy released her second album Chyna Doll and became the second female rapper to top the charts after Lauryn Hill in 1998.
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic
