CeeLo Green Reveals What His Management Told Him About His Weight

The pop music industry is notorious for impossibly high standards of beauty and pressuring stars to lose weight, but it turns out this was not true for CeeLo Green. The “Crazy” singer was, in fact, told the opposite when he was looking to trim down.

Green, 46, wrote on Instagram, “#lol do y’all know my label and Mgt asked me not to lose weight? They said ‘noooo it’s your look’ what y’all think?”

He also posted a photo with text that read, “When I lose my stomach, please don’t speak to me. I plan on acting funny.”

RELATED: Cee Lo Green: I Want My Own Spinoff of The Voice

Sounds like a new look might be coming for CeeLo, but clearly he is loved at any size.

See the Instagram post below: