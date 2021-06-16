Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Never-Before-Seen Poem From Tupac

Legendary rapper Tupac would have been 50 years old today (June 16). In honor of his birthday, Jada Pinkett Smith, a longtime friend, shared a never-before-seen poem from the “Keep Ya Head Up” artist.

The 49-year-old wrote on Instagram. "Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight! As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let's remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words. Here are a few you may have never heard before."



There is also a video in the post, and Pinkett Smith can be heard saying, "Pac wrote me many letters and many poems. And I don't think this has ever been published, honestly." She began to read "Lost Soulz," which she believes was the original concept for the 1997 song "Lost Souls."

The Red Table host shared the handwritten poem from 2Pac, which read, "Some say nothing gold can last forever / And 2 believe this [I] need no proof / I have witnessed all that was pure in me / And be changed by the evil men can do / The innocence possessed by children / Once lived inside my soul / But surviving years with criminal peers / Has turned my warm heart to cold / I used 2 dream and fantasize / But now I'm scared 2 sleep / Petrified, not to live or die / But to awaken and still be me / It is true that nothing gold can last / We will all one day see death / When the purest hearts are torn apart / LOST SOULS are all that's left / Down on my knees I beg of God / To save me from this fate / Let me live to see what was gold in me / Before it is all too late."

The poem is signed,"Yours, Tupac."

On September 15, 1996, Shakur was killed in a still-unsolved Las Vegas shooting. He was 25 years old.

