Blackalicious’ Gift Of Gab Dead At 50

Bay Area MC and half of the duo Blackalicious, Gift of Gab, has passed away. He was 50.

According to a press release via Quannum Projects, Gab, born Timothy Parker, passed away at his home on Friday (June 18).

“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear brother, Timothy J. Parker a.k.a. The Gift of Gab,” Quannum said in the statement. “Tim peacefully departed this earth to be with our ancestors on Friday, June 18. He is survived by two brothers, one sister, many nieces and nephews, countless friends, and fans across the globe.

“We ask that the family’s privacy is respected as we mourn the tremendous loss of our dear brother.”

RELATED: It Takes Two: Famous Rapper/DJ Duos

Gift of Gab rose to notoriety with Blackalicious via LPs Blazing Arrow and Imani and signed to Quannum in the ‘90s alongside Chief Xcel (who is the other half of Blackalicious), Lyrics Born, DJ Shadow, Lifesavas, and Lateef the Truthspeaker. Xcel also offered his condolences and praised his late friend.

“Our brother was an MCs’ MC who dedicated his life to his craft. One of the greatest to ever do it,” he said, according to HipHopDX. “He’s the most prolific person I’ve ever known. He was all about pushing the boundaries of his art form in the most authentic way possible.

Xcel added: “He truly believed in the healing power of music. He viewed himself as a vessel used by a higher power whose purpose was to give positive contributions to humanity through Rhyme.”

In 2014, Gab was diagnosed with kidney failure and underwent years of dialysis until he was able to receive two new kidneys last year.

The cause of Gift of Gab’s death wasn’t immediately clear.