Sean Kingston Says He Cheated On His Girlfriend While She Was In The House

During an episode of Angela Yee’s podcast Lip Service, Sean Kingston revealed he cheated on his girlfriend while she was in the house.

“I ain’t gon’ lie, I did some shit where she was upstairs and I was f**king another girl downstairs,” the 31-year-old explained, saying his girlfriend “made me so mad to [that] point—and that’s the only time I ever cheated in a relationship, ’cause I don’t cheat. But she made it so bad—she hacked my iCloud, she hacked my f**king Instagram, she hacked all type of shit, bro. Like, imagine.”

Yee responded with, “Sean, son, we do not have no sympathy for you! You just said you f**ked a girl in the house that y’all shared. You know how crazy that is?”

Kingston continued, “Like she was upstairs, thought I was downstairs with the guys recording, she didn’t know nothing was going down. I mean, I was just down there vibing!”

Yee’s co-host Lore’l called Kingston's actions "grimy."

