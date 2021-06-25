Trae Tha Truth Wants To Hire Special-Needs Adults At New Ice Cream Shop

Rapper Trae Tha Truth has a new big venture up his sleeve that comes with a special message and a sweet treat.

On Wednesday (June 23), the Houston native announced that he plans to open Howdy Homemade Ice Cream shop and hire young adults with special needs as employees. On Trae Day, July 22, the grand opening will take place on a day dedicated to the rapper that honors his philanthropic efforts in his Texas community.

“God Is Key!!!” Trae captioned the beginning of his Instagram post. “Im Proud To Announce Me & My Bro ( Rod ) @vortex_surgical Just Franchised To Open Our Own Ice Cream Shop!! Howdy Homemade ice cream Katy will be opening TraeDay July 22nd. This Is Special Because We will Employ Special Needs Young Adults and Give Them A Opportunity To Work And Experience & Have a chance To Be Supported!!”

Adding, “We hope to change the way the world looks at everyone. Follow @howdyhomemadekaty. The Mission Is To Inspire And Bless Others With Our Blessings!!!”