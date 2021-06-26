BET Awards 2021: Jazmine Sullivan Reveals Details About Her Special Performance

Jazmine Sullivan reminds us of that sweet and smart, quiet girl everybody is friends with in class. She’s unassuming and remarkable all at the same time and when she opens her mouth to sing, her breathtaking vocals leave chills down your spine.

In her latest project Heaux Tales, Sullivan let it all out on the table proving she is a force to be reckoned with in this music game. Nominated for two BET Awards this year ( Best Female R&B/Pop Artist and Album of the Year), she spoke to BET.com about what she plans to deliver on the main stage during her performance.

“I really feel like I am just out here representing for us in my way. Every time I get up, especially for this project, Black women, all my ancestors, my momma, all my aunties, they’re all with me,” said Sullivan, who is dedicating her performance in celebration of all Black women.

Watch her interview below to learn more about the upcoming show and don’t forget to tune into the 2021 BET Awards on June 27 at 8/7C.