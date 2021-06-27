BET Awards 2021: Andra Day Once Again Channels Billie Holiday Singing 'Strange Fruit'

Though it’s been 82 years since Billie Holiday released the song “Strange Fruit,” Andra Day demonstrated live on the BET Awards stage how its somber, anti-lynching message is still as relevant today as when Holiday released the iconic song back in 1939.

The leading role of a lifetime came to Day, an R&B star whose debut album Cheers to the Fall came out in 2015, with 2021’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday. The film catapulted her once-fledgling acting career and earned her an Academy Award nomination, a win at the Golden Globes and a BET Awards win for Best Actress.

