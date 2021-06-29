Jazmine Sullivan Posts Adorable Message To Megan Thee Stallion Asking For A Collab

Jazmine Sullivan is shooting her shot at Megan Thee Stallion.

Via Instagram, the legendary singer/songwriter tried to connect with the H-Town hottie after they both won big at the 2021 BET Awards last Sunday. Sullivan made it clear to Meg that she’s interested in a collab.

“MEG LETS DO A SONGGGG,” Sullivan wrote. “I can’t dance, my knees are bad but I can sing sometimes! Lessgoo where my old knee heauxs at??”