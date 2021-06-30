Lil Nas X Teases New Album After Eye-Popping BET Awards Performance

Lil Nas X dominated social media on Sunday (June 27) after his steamy BET Awards performance caught the eyes of millions. Now, he’s revealing that his debut album MONTERO is “coming soon.”

Taking to his Twitter, the 22-year-old Grammy winner announced that fans will not have to wait long and teased the forthcoming LP with a short video, using an intro very similar to the one used in movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The video also features shots of Lil Nas X from various music videos in place of the usual comic book drawings and even a shot of him spinning down a pole like a superhero.