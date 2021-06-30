Lil Nas X Teases New Album After Eye-Popping BET Awards Performance

Lil Nas X dominated social media on Sunday (June 27) after his steamy BET Awards performance caught the eyes of millions. Now, he’s revealing that his debut album MONTERO is “coming soon.”
Taking to his Twitter, the 22-year-old Grammy winner announced that fans will not have to wait long and teased the forthcoming LP with a short video, using an intro very similar to the one used in movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The video also features shots of Lil Nas X from various music videos in place of the usual comic book drawings and even a shot of him spinning down a pole like a superhero.
“MONTERO” THE DEBUT ALBUM— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 29, 2021
COMING SOON! 🦹🏾♂️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/8UjXJWpYap
During his BET Awards, Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, surprised the audience by ending his hit song “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)” with a passionate kiss with one of his male backup dancers. The performance got a standing ovation from the crowd.
Unfortunately, the singer received homophobic backlash on social media as well, which he addressed via Twitter.
“We are 4 months in and people are still acting surprised that I am being gay and sexual in performances of a song about gay and sexual s**t,” he tweeted on Monday.
we are 4 months in and people are still acting surprised that i am being gay and sexual in performances of a song about gay and sexual shit— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 28, 2021
