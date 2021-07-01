Bobby Brown And Keith Sweat ‘Verzuz’ Is Tonight: Here Are The Details

Two R&B powerhouses are slated to square off in the next Verzuz battle. Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown will go head to head as part of Essence magazine’s virtual Festival of Culture. The live event is slated to start at 8 p.m. EST and can viewed via VerzuzTV, Essence.com, Triller or FiteTV.

This evening’s R&B showdown will bring back some New Jack Swing vibes and help fans relive their favorite ‘90s hits.

Previous veteran R&B Verzuz battles have included Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire and the Isley Brothers, and Brandy and Monica.

#TeamBobby and #TeamSweat hashtags have already appeared all over social media.

Tune in tonight!