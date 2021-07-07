WATCH: Legendary Hip Hop Photographer Chi Modu Discusses Inspiration Behind Mobb Deep’s Iconic Album Cover For ‘The Infamous’

Photography has the ability to capture a moment and bring about an infinite, nostalgic feeling. The late, legendary hip-hop photographer, Chi Modu, has hip-hop defining photography that is most evident in the 1990s.

Modu, who died earlier this year on May 19 in Summit, N.J. from cancer at just 54-years old, captured unique photos of The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Method Man, Busta Rhymes and many more.

RELATED: Legendary Hip Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dies At 54

Sony Music is now celebrating his life by sharing this special interview on what would have been Modu’s 55th birthday (July 7). A few months before his untimely passing, Modu sat down with Sony Music’s Certified to discuss his work on the iconic cover for Mobb Deep’s debut album, The Infamous.

Released on April 25,1995, the album cover is a classic in its own right and became synonymous to the story behind the lyrics rapped by Havoc and the late Prodigy.

Upon Mondu’s death, Havoc told the NY Times the story of Mondu spending the day with the duo in their New York City hometown neighborhood in Queensbridge taking photos of them in every day interactions. Havoc recalled that “a huge part of our success was that cover — he captured a vibe that encapsulated the album. To see a young Black brother taking photos of that nature was inspiring.”

RELATED: Method Man's Secrets To Looking So Fine Over The Years, Including This Jaw-Dropping Moment At The BET Awards 2021