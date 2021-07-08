Juvenile Drops “Vax That Thang Up,” New Song

Have you received your COVID-19 vaccine?

Well, rapper Juvenile and DJ/producer Mannie Fresh have reimagined the 1999 club song "Back That Azz Up" to urge the Black community to get their COVID vaccinations. The duo has teamed up with the dating app BLK.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of June 28, 2021 that 12% of Black folks in the U.S. have received at least one vaccine dose

“I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I'm willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family,” Juvenile said in an official statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “We don't know what we're facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive.”

The new version of the song comes with a fresh new music video and lyrics promoting a new purpose, with the help of New Orleans artist No Limit's Mia X.

"Girl you look good once you vax that thang up," Juvenile raps in the hook. "You a handsome young brother once you vax that thang up/Dating in real life, you need to vax that thang up/Feeling freaky all night, you need to vax that thang up."

Watch the “Vax That Thang Up” music video below: