Gunna Reveals Why He Was Hospitalized

Gunna took to his Instagram Live on Thursday (July 8) after fans had questions as to why the rapper was in the hospital after Young Thug was spotted visiting him.

While on IG Live, Gunna revealed he was battling pneumonia.

"I feel better. I'm out of the hospital. I had pneumonia really really bad," he said. "Health is wealth. Everybody take care of your body."

During the visit, Thugga gifted Gunna with four Audemars watches. And despite the bout with the serious disease, Gunna appeared healthy and addressed his fans while being chauffeured in a Mercedes Maybach.

Watch Gunna address his health below.