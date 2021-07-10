Barack Obama Reveals His Summer Playlist And It’s All Bangers

For some, the summer doesn’t start until Barack Obama drops his annual seasonal playlist.

Taking to his social media today, our forever POTUS let his followers know what he’s feeling these days – and oh my, it’s all heat!

From Migos’ “Straightenin,” which Quavo recently labeled the “song of the summer,” to SZA’s “Good Days” and even a little throwback action with Smokey Robinson & The Miracles’ “The Tears of A Clown,” there’s a little something for everyone at the cookout.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” the 44th President captioned in his post. “I put together a playlist of some of the songs I’ve been listening to lately — it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

See Obama’s full summer playlist below.