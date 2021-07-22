Offset On Why He Changed His Mind About Gifting Cardi B A 'Push' Present For Baby No.2

Cardi B revealed that she was expecting her second child with her husband Offset during an epic performance at the 2021 BET Awards. Now the 29-year-old Migos rapper is sharing why he may have changed his mind on her "push gift" when it comes time for Cardi to deliver their baby.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (July 20) with guest host Anthony Anderson, the rapper spoke a little more in detail about his thoughts on "push gifts."

“Your wife seems like she's the type of woman who would expect a push gift after pushing these babies out,” the Black-ish star asked. "Do you have a push gift in mind?"

