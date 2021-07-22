Young M.A Debunks Pregnancy Rumors

Brooklyn rapper Young M.A responds to rumors that she is pregnant after she started trending on Twitter Tuesday night (July 20).
It appears that rumors began after her 2019 interview with Headrack resurfaced, where the rapper discussed that she “absolutely” wants to be a parent in the future. “I’ma be married by then... I want a boy... I want a boy first and then a girl. That’s it… set’s complete,” she said at the time of the interview. “I’d rather a boy first.”
Heading to Instagram Tuesday evening, M.A immediately denied the baseless claims that she is currently pregnant in the comments section on The Shade Room, Revolt reports.
“Of course my girl is the one that’s gone be pregnant that’s why I looked at her and mentioned her smh… y’all bored lol but I get it… sell ya stories,” she wrote, adding, “… We workin’ on one now.”
