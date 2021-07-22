Young M.A Debunks Pregnancy Rumors

Brooklyn rapper Young M.A responds to rumors that she is pregnant after she started trending on Twitter Tuesday night (July 20).

It appears that rumors began after her 2019 interview with Headrack resurfaced, where the rapper discussed that she “absolutely” wants to be a parent in the future. “I’ma be married by then... I want a boy... I want a boy first and then a girl. That’s it… set’s complete,” she said at the time of the interview. “I’d rather a boy first.”

