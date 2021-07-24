OPINION: A Look Into The Gospel According To Kanye West

Written by Joshua Eferighe

Kanye West’s 10th studio album, Donda, made its debut after a week of hype that was capped off with a global live listening event hosted on Apple Music on Thursday (July 22). The much-anticipated compilation, however, is still not available (as of July 24) even though it was scheduled to drop the day after the listening event. Nonetheless, fans now know that a myriad of talent of the highest order, from Lil Baby and Lil Durk to Jay-Z have contributed to the project which has a production value one would only expect from a 22-time Grammy winner. If you paid any attention to rumors leading up to the release, there were speculations on whether Donda would echo the religious sentiments of Jesus Is King, which had no swearing and stipulations that collaborators abstain from premarital sex. The truth is that no two Kanye albums sound the same. But what’s abundantly clear after catching the stream is that his venture into spiritual music is not a shtick. Kanye as a Christian artist is here to stay. One of the elements that separates the father of four from other artists is his ability to continually reinvent himself, forever pushing the boundaries of what and how he creates. That has not changed. What has changed is his recommitment to Christ. And even if you don’t believe the 44-year-old by what you’ve seen, it’s crystal clear in what you hear. One deep dive into the trajectory of his discography and you’ll see that his entire career was leading up to a moment like this. RELATED: Kanye West Donates Tickets To ‘Donda’ Listening Party For HBCU Students

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group















Older Kanye fans who haven’t abandoned him could very well be annoyed with his Jesus rhetoric. And on the flipside, the new fans who only know him as this Christian/secular hybrid are happy nonetheless. From the sounds of Donda, he may have found a happy medium between the two. Whether this ends up being a phase he grows tired of, a calculated move for another presidential run in 2024 or a way to add to his Grammy room (you know he probably has one), it's registering authentically in the studio and he’s still making the best music of his life. God has always been in Kanye’s music. The bigger difference is that now God is also now in Kanye’s life.