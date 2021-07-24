Rappers Fredo Bang And Lit Yoshi Arrested In Miami

Fredo Bang was reportedly arrested in Miami just a day before he was slated to take the stage at South Florida’s Rolling Loud festival.

According to the Miami Herald, a warrant had been issued for his arrest out of his home state of Louisiana. The rapper (real name Fredrick Givens II) was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Thursday afternoon (July 22).

Additionally, his associate, a rapper named Lit Yoshi, was also arrested on Wednesday in Miami – also on a Louisiana warrant. Yoshi (real name Mieyoshi Edwards) is awaiting trial in Baton Rouge for what prosecutors are calling a violent gang war involving other rappers.

Both rappers are allegedly associated with the rap group known as Top Boy Gorilla, or TBG. The group had been feuding with another crew named Never Broke Again, which famed rapper YoungBoy belongs to.

Two years ago, Miami-Dade police homicide detectives had been seeking comment by Givens and Edwards about the feud because they allege somebody in a passing car opened fire on YoungBoy (real name Kentrell Gaulden) outside the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach.

YoungBoy’s girlfriend was shot and wounded during the gun battle, while three innocent bystanders were grazed.

No one has yet been charged in the Miami-Dade shooting.