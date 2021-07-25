Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Set To Hit Vegas

Whitney Houston’s estate announced Thursday (July 22) that a Las Vegas tour featuring thelate icon’s hologram is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 26, more than a year after its European debut.

According to Entertainment Weekly, “An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert” will feature a holographic recreation of the singer performing with a live band, backup singers, and cinematic special effects. The concert will also feature several of the singer’s iconic hits, including “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “I Will Always Love You.”

