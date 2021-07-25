Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Set To Hit Vegas

Whitney Houston’s estate announced Thursday (July 22) that a Las Vegas tour featuring thelate icon’s hologram is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, October 26, more than a year after its European debut.
According to Entertainment Weekly, “An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert” will feature a holographic recreation of the singer performing with a live band, backup singers, and cinematic special effects. The concert will also feature several of the singer’s iconic hits, including “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “I Will Always Love You.”
RELATED: Black Music Month: 100 Best Songs Of All Time – The 1980s
"In 2011, Whitney and I discussed her idea of an intimate, unplugged concert tour,” Pat Houston, Whitney's sister-in-law and former manager, says in a statement, writes EW. “An Evening With Whitney is another chance for us to relive and celebrate the talent that we were so lucky to receive for more than three decades, and we're excited to bring this cutting-edge musical experience to the fans who supported the pop culture phenomenon that was Whitney Houston, because they deserve nothing less."
RELATED: Here’s Everything We Know About The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour So Far
Houston died in 2012, and the Vegas engagement follows an inaugural 2020 European tour that was heavily scrutinized by fans and critics due to its lack of authenticity, weird special effects, and mixed reactions by the audience, EW notes. EW writer Emma Madden called the tour “a successful misremembering of the late Grammy winner.” However, hologram company BASE VFX promises to recreate Houston’s natural talent.
"Whitney Houston was a talent beyond words, and her influence and artistry transcended all boundaries," CEO Brian Becker said in a statement. "What we are creating here is a new theatrical concert experience designed to capture that magic."
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
COMMENTS