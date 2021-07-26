Pop Smoke ‘Faith’ Album Debuts At No.1 On Billboard 200 Charts

Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album Faith has debuted the Billboard 200 chart at No.1.

Releasing on July 16, the late Brooklyn rapper’s project is filled with more than 20 features on the 20-track album. Artists like Kanye West, Rick Ross, Pharrell, Quavo, Kid Cudi and more all made special vocal appearances.

According to MRC Data via Billboard, Faith started with 88,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. for the week ending on July 22. Furthermore, during the tracking week of Faith out of the 88,000 album units, SEA units equal 113.34 million on-demand streams of the project’s songs, Billboard reports.

A deluxe version of Faith was released on July 21 with at least two bonus tracks.

In 2020, Pop Smoke’s first posthumous album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon also debuted at No.1 on the Billboard charts and held the No.1 position for two nonconsecutive weeks.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a home-invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills on Feb. 19, 2020. According to the New York Daily News, the relatives of Corey Walker, one of the four defendants facing charges and the sole defendant facing trial for the murder of the rapper, requested in early June to speak to the late rapper’s parents.

“The Walker family has asked me to contact the victim’s family so they might speak privately. I hope to reach out to the family soon,” Walker’s defense lawyer, Christopher Darden, confirmed with the outlet.