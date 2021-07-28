Rick Ross Has A Fly Car Collection But Doesn’t Have His Driver’s License

The rapper walked his fans through his process when filling out the appropriate paperwork to obtain his license and called out the moment when he was asked if he wanted to register as an organ donor.

“You own 100 cars and don’t have a driver's license,” he said in an Instagram story, according to Rap-Up .

Despite his flashy whips, MMG mogul Rick Ross has shared a piece of surprising news to his followers: he doesn't have a driver's license to drive a car legally.

“I’m filling out everything for my driver’s license and they asked me, are you an organ donor? You know what I said? Damn, if something was to happen to me and they looked inside of me and saw how good my heart was…Don’t let me die just to take my good heart,” said Ross.

Ross’ luxurious car collection is filled with classics. The longtime collector keeps his fans up to date as his collection grows, and one of his latest is the 1955 Chevrolet Rag Belair, which was dropped off at his crib while he was overseas in Dubai.