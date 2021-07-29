Summer Jam 2021: Swizz Beatz To Lead DMX Tribute

The Hot 97 Summer Jam concert is back in action and will return to MetLife Stadium on Aug. 22, with sounds from some of your favorite artists. Swizz Beatz is scheduled to lead a tribute to rap icon DMX, who tragically passed away in April.

In case you missed it, Swizz led another star-studded tribute for X at the 2021 BET Awards with performances by Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Griselda, and The Lox.

For Summer Jam, the act is titled “Swizz Beatz with a NY Tribute To DMX,” and it’s for sure that whatever Swizz has up his sleeve for his friend and frequent music collaborator will be one for the books.

