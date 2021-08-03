Fetty Wap Posts An Emotional Instagram Video About The Passing Of His Daughter

On July 31, news broke that Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell passed away. The rapper, who was born Willie Junior Maxwell II, posted an emotional video about the tragic loss today (August 3).
In the social media video, the 31-year-old said, “She’s good. My baby’s happy now.”
“My shorty,” he said as he held up a picture of Lauren and kissed it, adding, “That’s my little twin right there.”
Through tears, he continued, “That’s love. I appreciate y'all, for real. Damn. That’s love. She’d be happy as hell.”
See below:
On Sunday, August 1, Lauren’s mother, Turquoise Miami, revealed Lauren passed away. However, according to NBC News, the date and cause of her death has not been made public.
Rap-Up noted that Fetty Wap dedicated his July 25 Rolling Loud performance to Lauren. “LoLo daddy did that s**t for you last night baby girl,” he wrote after his set.
This is a second devastating loss for Fetty in the past year. In October, he confirmed that his younger brother had recently died in a shooting.
The rapper reportedly has six children with five different women: Aydin, 10, Zaviera, 6, Khari, 5, Amani, 5, Zy, 3, and Lauren.
(Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
