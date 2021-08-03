Fetty Wap Posts An Emotional Instagram Video About The Passing Of His Daughter

On July 31, news broke that Fetty Wap’s 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell passed away. The rapper, who was born Willie Junior Maxwell II, posted an emotional video about the tragic loss today (August 3).

In the social media video, the 31-year-old said, “She’s good. My baby’s happy now.”

“My shorty,” he said as he held up a picture of Lauren and kissed it, adding, “That’s my little twin right there.”

Through tears, he continued, “That’s love. I appreciate y'all, for real. Damn. That’s love. She’d be happy as hell.”

