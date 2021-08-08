C-Murder Hires New Members To Legal Team

In an effort to win his freedom from prison, former No Limit rapper C-Murder is adding lawyers Benjamin Crump and Ronald Haley Jr. to his legal team.

According to AllHipHop, the rapper (real name Corey Miller) previously released a statement from prison after undergoing a hunger strike to gain his freedom and to protest against the unjust treatment of inmates during the pandemic.

Friday morning (August 6), Crump and Haley released a statement confirming that they are working on Miller's case and may take legal action against Elayn Hunt Correctional Center regarding the prison’s COVID-19 protocols for inmates during the pandemic, according to the report.

“The Louisiana Department of Corrections and the warden of Elayn Hunt are not enforcing mask mandates or requiring correctional officers to get vaccinated despite the fact that people who are incarcerated continue to endure some of the worst conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the lack of social distancing practices, not getting access to proper hygiene and disinfectants, and not receiving adequate medical care,” the lawyers write in a joint statement.

The lawyers condemned the State of Louisiana’s lax protocols, arguing that too many people are unreasonably compromised due to pre-existing medical conditions and their age, the statement notes.

According to WVUE Fox 8 television, Miller was arrested in 2002 in connection with the murder of Steve Thomas and sentenced to life in prison after a jury’s 10-2 verdict on Aug. 14, 2009. But a movement to release about 1,500 prisoners convicted by juries that were not unanimous was blocked by Louisiana lawmakers in May.

The rapper’s case for release also received support from celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and singer Monica in 2020.

“Mr. Miller maintains his innocence and we are diligently working with his legal defense team to free him, but in the meantime, we are monitoring the conditions at Elayn Hunt and are considering taking legal action,” the lawyers state.