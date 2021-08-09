De La Soul Finally Owns The Rights To Their Masters, Talib Kweli Says

De La Soul, among a long list of artists that have battled for control of their music, finally owns the right to their masters, according to fellow MC Talib Kweli.

Kweli posted on his Instagram on Saturday, saying that founding member DJ Maseo confirmed it to him..

“After years of being taken advantage by the recording industry in the worst possible ways, De La Soul now owns all the rights to their masters and is in full control of the amazing music they have created,” Kweli wrote in a post. “Let’s salute Plugs 1, 2 and 3 for sticking to their guns and showing us that we can all beat the system if we come together as a community. Let’s hear it for black ownership of black art! Congratulations fellas.”