Big Tigger and Wendy Raquel Robinson to Co-Host BET Awards '12 Post-Show

The BET Awards '12, the hottest show on TV is set to turn up the heat to blazin' with their TOO hot to miss post-show party! Media aficionado Big Tigger and The Game star Wendy Raquel Robinson are set to co-host, and with this sexy duo we are sure to be blown away!



The BET Awards post-show parties have famously brought out celebs and media personalities to re-cap the main show and create unforgettable moments. From Diddy’s dancing on the couch to C. Breezy breaking into an exclusive song, this post-show party isn't one you want to miss.



Will Wendy break out the Tasha Mackisms fans are so fond of seeing? Can we count on Big Tigger to bring his larger-than-life personality to the set? From the man himself: "What else can I say... It's going be an amazing finale to an amazing show!"



Be sure to tune in to the LIVE post-show party at 11:30P/10:30C (immediately following the main show, BET Awards 2012).







