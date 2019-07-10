These Black AF Comic-Con Moments Through The Years Have Blerds Everywhere Hype For 2019 San Diego Comic-Con

Black AF Comic-Con Moments, Blerds, 2019 San Diego Comic-Con

These Black AF Comic-Con Moments Through The Years Have Blerds Everywhere Hype For 2019 San Diego Comic-Con

SDCC has become more diverse in recent years.

Published Yesterday

Let’s face it, comic culture was white-washed for a LONG time before people discovered a whole, wide world of Blerds (Black Nerds) who indulge in everything from sci-fi to anime. These are the folks who were onto Black Panther before it was a mega-blockbuster hit.

Comic-Con International: San Diego, which is basically the Coachella of all comic-cons, has recognized the need for diversity and has reflected that in recent years. We’ve rounded up a few of the iconic Black moments that have hit SDCC ahead of this year’s festivities taking place July 18 to 21 to get you pumped.

See How Blerds Represented At Past San Diego Comic-Con Below:

  1. Lupita Nyong’o Went Stealth-Mode In Pink Ranger Get Up.
    View this post on Instagram

    Did you see me at Comic Con?! #SDCC2017

    A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

  2. Director Ryan Coogler And ‘Black Panther’ Cast Gave A Sneak Peek Ahead Of The Film’s Release And Got A Standing Ovation.
  3. ‘Cut Throat City’ Director And Wu-Tang Member RZA Admits He’s A Total Blerd Who Loves SDCC And Schooled Folks On Wesley Snipes’ Pivital Role In ‘Blade.’
  4. Halle Berry Impressed The Crowd By Chugging Down A Glass Of Whiskey On Stage While Promoting ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle.’
  5. In 2015 Reginald Hudlin Received The Icon Award For His Work In Comics, Which Includes Writing The Black Panther Series for Marvel, An Award-Winning Run Of Spider-Man, The Django Unchained Graphic Novel for DC/Vertigo And More.
    Reginald Hudlin attends Dynamite 10th Anniversary Panel at Comic Con International 2014 at San Diego Convention Center on July 27, 2014 in San Diego, California.
    (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
  6. Purge City, A Discount Shop For Purge Fans, Gives Out $20 In Purge Bucks To Spend On All Their Purge-Related Needs. (Not Specifically Black, But Funny AF!)
    Workers put the finishing touches on the exterior of Purge City, for the USA Network television series of The Purge, during Preview Night during the San Diego Comic-Con at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego on Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
    (Photo by KJennifer Cappuccio Maher/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news