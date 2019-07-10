These Black AF Comic-Con Moments Through The Years Have Blerds Everywhere Hype For 2019 San Diego Comic-Con

Let’s face it, comic culture was white-washed for a LONG time before people discovered a whole, wide world of Blerds (Black Nerds) who indulge in everything from sci-fi to anime. These are the folks who were onto Black Panther before it was a mega-blockbuster hit.

Comic-Con International: San Diego, which is basically the Coachella of all comic-cons, has recognized the need for diversity and has reflected that in recent years. We’ve rounded up a few of the iconic Black moments that have hit SDCC ahead of this year’s festivities taking place July 18 to 21 to get you pumped.

See How Blerds Represented At Past San Diego Comic-Con Below: