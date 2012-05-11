This Day in Black History: May 11, 1981

On May 11, 1981, singer-songwriter Robert Nesta “Bob” Marley died from skin cancer at age 36.



Born on February 6, 1945 in Nine Mile village in Jamaica’s Saint Ann Parrish, Marley began his musical career as a member of the group The Wailers. After breaking away as a solo act, Marley went on to become considered the greatest reggae artist to have ever lived, having helped popularize the genre around the globe. Some of his most popular hits include "I Shot the Sheriff," "No Woman, No Cry," "Get Up Stand Up," "Jamming," "Redemption Song," "One Love" and "Three Little Birds.” His compilation album Legend, released three years after his death, remains reggae’s best-selling album, selling more than 25 million copies globally.



In 1994, Marley was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.