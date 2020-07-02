Trinidad and Tobago Capital City Sees Several Days Of Unrest After Police Kill 3 Unarmed Men

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago is anticipating more social unrest following the police shooting deaths of three men that demonstrators say were unarmed. Those deaths followed the killing of a policeman earlier in the day. Officials had initially feared the city spiraling out of control and believe the violence is caused by criminal agitators.

Early Saturday (June 27), police constable Allen Moseley was ambushed and killed in Morvant, a high crime area of Port-of-Spain, prompting a manhunt for the assailant, according to the Trinidad Guardian. Hours later, officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service's (TTPS) Guard and Emergency Branch, to which Moseley was assigned, entered the area searching for a suspect and three men, identified as Joel Jacob, Israel Clinton and Noel Diamond. All were killed when police opened fire.

The officers said that shots came toward them from a vehicle, but surveillance footage reportedly shows the men raising their arms to surrender, the Guardian said. Lawyers for the families of at least two of the slain men called them “summary executions” and demanded that the officers involved be suspended.

Although an investigation was started, tension began to grow by Monday (June 29) which resulted in demonstrators blocking main roads and marching through the streets chanting “don’t shoot!”