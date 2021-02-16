George Floyd Mural In Britain Defaced For Second Time By Racist Vandals

A mural in Manchester, England, dedicated to George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police touched off worldwide protests, has been vandalized for a second time with racist graffiti despite city leaders promising to catch those responsible.



The mural, created by British street artist Akse was defaced last summer, when a vandal spray painted the n-word over the artwork. A suspect was caught on a public surveillance video damaging the mural but has yet to be arrested.



"I do not tolerate racism as I suffered from it since childhood, so I went back to fix it as soon as I could,” Akse told the Manchester Evening News last July. "This emphasises the need to carry on the fight against racism."



RELATED: George Floyd Mural In Minneapolis Has Been Damaged For The Second Time



But early Monday, the Evening News reports, a huge “N” was spray painted over it, defacing it once more. City Councillor Jon-Connor Lyons said the mural has been covered up “to prevent further graffiti or cause any emotional damage to our communities.”