Video: Black, French Journalist Kidnapped By Islamists Militants In Mali Pleads For His Life

A video surfaced of a French journalist pleading for his release since being abducted by Islamist militants in Mali last month, reported The Washington Post.

“I’m Olivier Dubois. I’m French. I’m a journalist. I was kidnapped in Gao on April 8 by the JNIM,” he said in the 21-second clip released Wednesday.

Olivier Dubois was kidnapped in the northeastern city of Gao on April 8 by an al-Qaeda-linked affiliate known as Jamaa Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), or the Support Group for Islam and Muslims, according to the video and Paris-based press freedom watch dog Reporters Without Borders.

The exact day of the video is unclear and the footage has yet to be verified. The video shows Dubois sitting cross-legged on the floor in what appears to be a canvas tent while birds can be heard chirping in the background, per The Washington Post.

“I’m speaking to my family, my friends and the French authorities for them to do everything in their power to free me,” Dubois said in the video.

Dubois’ abduction was not made public while authorities worked quietly to secure his release, Christophe Deloire, secretary general of Reporters Without Borders, said Wednesday on Twitter.