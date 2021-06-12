South African Woman Gives Birth To 10 Babies

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, a South African woman, has reportedly given birth to 10 babies in what is a new world record, reports say.
Sithole’s husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, told Pretoria News that they were astonished by the group of ten, also known as decuplet, after preliminary scans showed only eight children in the womb.
"It's seven boys and three girls. I am happy. I am emotional. I can't talk much," he said to the news outlet.
RELATED: Florida Twins Become First American Basketball Players To Sign With A Pro Team Without Finishing High School
A family member, who did not want their identity to be revealed, told the BBC that five of the births came naturally, while five others were via caesarean section.
A Mum in South Africa gave birth to ten infants at once, smashing a world record. Gosiame Thamara Sithole, a 37-year-old (mother of twins) gave birth to seven boys and three girls via Caesarean section. From Mali, Halima Cisse gave birth to nine nonuplets last month pic.twitter.com/ve0vu66ICP— sabasabaupdates (@sabasabaupdates) June 9, 2021
Nadya Suleman held the previous record for giving birth to the most children at one time when she had octuplets in 2009. Guinness World Records informed the BBC that it was in the process of verifying Mrs. Sithole’s case.
BBC Africa health reporter Rhoda Odhiambo says most pregnancies involving large numbers of babies end prematurely and that births involving more than three babies are rare and often the result of fertility treatments. In this case, the couple says they conceived naturally.
Before the arrival of the decuplet, the Sithole family already had 6-year-old twins.
Photo: LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
COMMENTS