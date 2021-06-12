South African Woman Gives Birth To 10 Babies

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, a South African woman, has reportedly given birth to 10 babies in what is a new world record, reports say.

Sithole’s husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, told Pretoria News that they were astonished by the group of ten, also known as decuplet, after preliminary scans showed only eight children in the womb.

"It's seven boys and three girls. I am happy. I am emotional. I can't talk much," he said to the news outlet.

A family member, who did not want their identity to be revealed, told the BBC that five of the births came naturally, while five others were via caesarean section.