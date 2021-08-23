Haitian Gang Leader Urges A Halt To Criminal Gang Activities To Aid Relief Efforts

Humanitarian groups working in Haiti are hopeful that a proposed gang truce will hold, enabling them to get aid to where it’s needed in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake and tropical storm.
Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier called Sunday (Aug. 22) for a halt to organized crime activity and promised to help communities in southwestern Haiti recover, CBS News reported.
"We want to tell them that the G9 Revolutionary Forces and allies, all for one and one for all, sympathize with their pain and sorrows," Cherizier said in a Facebook video, according to CBS.
He added, "The G9 Revolutionary Forces and allies ... will participate in the relief by bringing them help. We invite all compatriots to show solidarity with the victims by trying to share what little there is with them.”
Meanwhile, the death toll from the Aug. 14 magnitude 7.2 earthquake climbed to 2,207 confirmed deaths, Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency tweeted Sunday. At least 344 people remained missing.
Many survivors are living under makeshift shelters in the streets or wherever they could find a place to rest. And medical teams are struggling to care for the walking wounded.
Gangs on the island have hampered efforts to help those in dire need of food, shelter and medical care,” CBS News reported. They have hijacked aid trucks and stolen supplies. It’s unclear whether other gang leaders will join the cessation of criminal activities and help fellow Haitians.
The Biden administration has been involved in the relief effort, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told BET.com in an interview.
Jean-Pierre stated that the U.S. Coast Guard recently “medevaced over 200 people; they have also transported 143 medical and search and rescue staff, including members of the DART, and almost 7000 pounds of medical supplies into the area.”
She continued: “The USS Arlington, a transport dock ship, left the naval station in Norfolk, Va., last Tuesday (Aug. 17), and this Sunday (Aug. 22), they're scheduled to be in Haiti. So that's going to be a tremendous help to the humanitarian aid there.”
