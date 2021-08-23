Haitian Gang Leader Urges A Halt To Criminal Gang Activities To Aid Relief Efforts

Humanitarian groups working in Haiti are hopeful that a proposed gang truce will hold, enabling them to get aid to where it’s needed in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake and tropical storm.

Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier called Sunday (Aug. 22) for a halt to organized crime activity and promised to help communities in southwestern Haiti recover, CBS News reported.



"We want to tell them that the G9 Revolutionary Forces and allies, all for one and one for all, sympathize with their pain and sorrows," Cherizier said in a Facebook video, according to CBS.

He added, "The G9 Revolutionary Forces and allies ... will participate in the relief by bringing them help. We invite all compatriots to show solidarity with the victims by trying to share what little there is with them.”